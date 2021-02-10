Duo charged with attempted robbery in Dublin’s Ballyfermot

A man and a male teenage youth arrested following an attempted theft in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin on Tuesday morning have been charged and were due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday.

Gardaí arrested the two people following a special operation in response to thefts along Dublin’s Grand Canal.

The 20-year-old man and a male youth were taken into custody on Tuesday morning after an attempted robbery near Park West.

Gardaí said the foiled robbery occurred at 6.15am.

Gardaí from Ballyfermot were in situ and subsequently made the arrests nearby.

The two people arrested were taken to Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda stations for questioning.