Dublin woman used magnet to steal €3,300 of clothes in one-day spree

A Dublin woman has admitted stealing £3,000 (about €3,300) worth of clothes during a one-day shoplifting spree in Belfast.

The woman, Julie Anne Joyce, targeted 10 different stores in Belfast city centre, using a magnet as part of her operation.

The 23-year-old, of Edenmore Walk in the Raheny area, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday on a total of 12 charges.

She faced 10 counts of theft, going equipped for theft and obstructing police — all committed on October 12th, 2016. The charges included stealing clothing from House of Fraser, River Island, Marks & Spencer, Next, Gap, Topshop, Mamas & Papas, and the Disney Store. She was also accused of raiding Lifestyle Sports and JD Sports.

Guilty pleas were entered for all 12 offences put to her.

Prosecution lawyer Stephanie Boyd told the court: “This was multiple shops in Belfast, and involved £3,000.”

Releasing Ms Joyce on continuing bail, Deputy District Judge Paul Conway ordered her to return to court for sentencing next month.