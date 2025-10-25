Citywest: Two further arrests over unrest as gardaí release scene footage

Gardaí have released body worn footage taken during a major disturbance outside the Citywest Ipas centre on Wednesday night. Video: An Garda Siochána

Two more people have been arrested in connection with public order offences following disturbances in Saggart, Co Dublin earlier this week.

It comes as gardaí released footage from the scene where fireworks were thrown at officers and gardaí can be seen mobilising on foot and on Garda horses.

Investigators from the Dublin Metropolitan Region West, supported by the Dublin Crime Response Team, have carried out further searches and arrested a male juvenile and a man in his 40s as part of their investigation.

The serious public disorder on Tuesday and Wednesday occurred close to the former five-star Citywest Hotel.

The hotel is now used as an International Protection Accommodation centre for asylum seekers, having been purchased by the Government during the summer for €148.2 million.

The two males are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Garda stations in the Dublin Region.

In a statement Garda headquarters said that they “are reviewing CCTV and An Garda Síochána Body Worn Camera (BWC) footage” in a bid to “identify persons involved in identifiable criminal activity”, in addition to carrying out forensic examinations at a number of locations.

They are appealing to anyone with any information on people involved in this serious public disorder to contact the Garda investigation team at Clondalkin Garda station at 01 6667600 or any member of An Garda Síochána at any Garda station.

Members of the public can provide information confidentially to An Garda Síochána by contacting the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Yesterday, 15 men and one woman, ranging in age from 18 to 66 and with addresses in Dublin, Carlow, Galway and Laois, appeared before Dublin District Court on public order charges in connection with the disturbances.

Judge Paula Murphy remanded those facing public order charges on their own bail of €300 after they consented to conditions to stay away from Citywest and Saggart and all IPAS centres and not participate in violent protests.