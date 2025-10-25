Europe

Valencia: Thousands march to call for leader’s resignation on anniversary of fatal floods

Residents accuse regional government of issuing warning for flash flooding that killed 229 people too late

Demonstrators attend a protest to mark the first anniversary of last year's deadly floods in Valencia on Saturday. Photograph: Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty
Demonstrators attend a protest to mark the first anniversary of last year's deadly floods in Valencia on Saturday. Photograph: Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty
Miguel Gutierrez
Guillermo Martinez
Ana Cantero
Sat Oct 25 2025 - 23:222 MIN READ

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia on Saturday and called for conservative regional leader Carlos Mazon to resign over his handling of flash floods that killed 229 people a year ago.

Displaying banners with messages such as “Mazon to prison” and chanting, “They didn’t die, they were murdered,” protesters filled the centre of Valencia for the 12th time since the flash floods occurred almost exactly one year ago.

“I have lost everything, but what matters is not the material losses but the human losses. And they could have been avoided,” 71-year-old flood survivor Cristina Guzman Trabero told Reuters.

“And we are here demanding justice. We don’t want anything else.”

READ MORE

For Canadians, relaxation comes naturally, even when the Taoiseach brings the rain

China’s marriage rate is at its lowest in nearly 40 years. Why are singles put off settling down?

How Trump’s UN speech revealed US claim of total power over people’s lives

Trump delivers Maga rebuke to world with familiar litany of boasts and chastisements

Residents of the affected areas accuse the regional government of issuing an alert too late after buildings were already under water and many people were drowning in the most catastrophic flood-related event in Europe since 1967.

A judicial investigation is under way into the emergency response. On Thursday, the court summoned a local journalist who had lunch with Mazon on the day of the floods – October 29th, 2024.

Spanish authorities said on Thursday that the body of a 56-year-old man had been found buried in mud a year after he was swept away by the water.

The catastrophic floods were caused by a destructive weather system, known locally as DANA, in which cold and warm air meet and produce powerful rain clouds, a pattern believed to be growing more frequent due to climate change. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter