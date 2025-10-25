‘An attempt to intimidate me’: investigation as Tipperary TD’s office graffitied

Undated handout photo issued by Fianna Fail of the office of Fianna Fail's Ryan O'Meara. Gardai are investigating after 'traitors' was written on the TD's office in Co Tipperary. Issue date: Friday October 24, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Fianna Fail/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage at a TD’s constituency office in Co Tipperary.

Fianna Fáil’s Ryan O’Meara (30) who was elected as a TD for the first time in November, said graffiti on his office was an attempt to intimidate and disrupt him and his team.

The word “traitors” was written on the TD’s Thurles office where it was discovered on Friday morning as voters went to the polls to elect the next president of Ireland.

The TD for Tipperary North said “no one should face threats or intimidation at work”.

“This morning’s attack on my office is more than an act of vandalism,” he said in a statement.

“It is a deliberate attempt to intimidate me and my team, and any action that threatens our democracy must not be tolerated.

'I will continue to ensure that my staff can work safely and without fear', says Ryan O'Meara. File photograph: Fianna Fáil/PA

“Those responsible are attempting to disrupt the work of my team. Any attack on politicians and their staff must be treated seriously, and I have contacted the gardaí.

“I want to acknowledge the members of my fantastic constituency team, who work every day to support our community.

“They do important work, providing advice and assistance to constituents, and it is completely unacceptable for anyone’s workplace to be targeted. No one should face threats or intimidation at work.

“These actions are a disservice to the community as a whole and an attack on the people of North Tipperary and North West Kilkenny, who democratically elected me as their local TD.

“Those responsible must be held to account. I will continue to ensure that my staff can work safely and without fear.”

Gardaí said they were investigating an incident of criminal damage to a building on Parnell Street in Thurles between Thursday night and Friday morning.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses – including those travelling in the area at the time who may have dashcam/video recordings,” it said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on 504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.” – PA