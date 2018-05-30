Three accused of murdering Gareth Hutch go on trial next week

The non-jury Special Criminal Court trial of three people accused of murdering Gareth Hutch is set to begin next week.

Mr Hutch (35), a nephew of Gerry Hutch, was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of May 24th, 2016.

Thomas Fox (31) with an address at Rutland Court, Dublin 1, Regina Keogh (41) from Avondale House, Cumberland Street North, Dublin 1 and Jonathan Keogh (32) of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, are all charged with the alleged murder of Mr Hutch.

The trial had been due to begin on Wednesday but was instead adjourned until next week after additional evidence was served.

Paul Burns SC, prosecuting, told the court that four weeks had been set aside for the trial but it was likely it would run a bit longer.

The three accused were remanded in custody and the trial will begin on Tuesday morning in front of Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh.