‘Persistent burglar’ who stole 70 cent has four-year jail term upheld

A “persistent burglar” who made off with 70 cent from an apartment in Cork has had his four year jail term upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Thomas Healy (46), with an address at Upper Fair Hill, in Cork, pleaded guilty to burglary of a residential apartment at Mount Vernon, Belgrave Avenue, Wellington Road, in Cork on July 21st, 2017.

He was sentenced to five years imprisonment with the final year suspended by Judge Brian O’Callaghan on February 15th, 2018, which was upheld by the Court of Appeal on Monday.

Giving judgment in the three-judge court, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy said Healy had entered the apartment with another man while the resident was not home.

He said a sum of 70 cents was taken during the burglary and the culprits were identified from web cam footage provided by the injured party.

Mr Justice McCarthy said Healy had 67 previous convictions including two for burglary recorded in the Circuit Court.

President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham commented that Healy was a “persistent burglar”, though this was disputed by his barrister, Niamh O’ Donnabháin BL.

Mr Justice McCarthy said the offence was aggravated by the fact it was the burglary of a residential property, that Healy was in the company of another man and that Healy had used socks taken from the home as gloves to minimise the risk of detection.

Furthermore, the offence was committed while Healy was on bail.

Mr Justice McCarthy, who sat with Mr Justice Birmingham and Mr Justice John Edwards, said the sentencing judge had regard to all relevant factors in his comprehensive judgment and the court could find no error in principle.

The appeal was therefore dismissed.