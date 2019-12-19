Three men charged over Kevin Lunney attack denied bail by High Court

Three men charged with false imprisonment and attacking Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney have been denied bail in the High Court.

Darren Redmond (25) of Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin; scrapyard owner Luke O’Reilly (66) of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, and father-of-three Alan O’Brien (38) of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin, were charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

The three men had been refused bail at Virginia District Court earlier this month but sought to have that decision overturned by bringing an application to the High Court in Cloverhill, in Dublin, on Thursday.

Gardaí objected to bail during the lengthy hearing which was attended by Mr O’Reilly’s wife and other close relatives of that accused, who were offering to stand bail in the sum of €10,000.

Gainfully employed

Emmet Nolan BL, for Mr O’Brien and Mr Redmond, urged the court to grant bail to those two men. He said Mr O’Brien’s family was offering €5,000 and Mr Redmond’s father, who was in court, was gainfully employed and would offer a €10,000 surety.

Mr Nolan said they would abide by conditions and, given the geographical area in which the offence was allegedly committed, they would agree to stay a minimum of 50 miles from Co Cavan.

Aoife O’Leary BL, for the State, said the objection to bail was based on the seriousness of the case and the false imprisonment charge can carry a life sentence.

Mr Justice Robert Eagar refused to grant bail.

Mr Redmond and Mr O’Brien will face their next hearing on Friday at Harristown District Court. Mr O’Reilly is to appear at that court on January 10th next.

A fourth man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged but was not party to the bail application on Thursday.