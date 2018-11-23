Three Drogheda men charged with false imprisonment and assault

Three men have appeared in court charged in relation to an alleged false imprisonment and assault on another man.

They appeared before Drogheda District Court on Friday charged in relation to an alleged incident in the Moneymore estate, Drogheda on the November 11th this year.

The three are Josh Boylan(23) and Dean Thornton ( 21) of Moneymore, Drogheda and John James McGahon (18) of Hawthorn Close, Laurence’s Park, Drogheda and each face two identical charges.

They are that on the 11th November this year at Moneymore, Drogheda they assaulted another man causing him harm and they falsely imprisoning the man.

Judge John Coughlan heard they made no reply when charged by Drogheda gardaí.

Each of the accused consented to being remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

Gardaí are to be given 48 hours notice of any bail application.