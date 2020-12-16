Patient who fell twice at Beaumont hospital settles case for €145,000

A man with dementia who injured both hips in two falls while he was a patient at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin has settled a High Court action for €145,000.

The settlement for Frank King was made without admission of liability.

A retired builder, Mr King initially fractured his left hip and then his right hip in separate falls within a few weeks of each other in 2017, the court heard.

Mr King (77), of Trim, Co Meath had, through his daughter, Donna King, sued Beaumont Hospital as a result of the falls.

It was claimed there was failure to place Mr King, who has dementia, on continuous watch and to review his earlier admissions to the hospital.

In an affidavit, Ms King said her father had a complex prior medical history.

She said he had been readmitted to Beaumont Hospital on August 2nd, 2017 with an infected left toe. Surgical options including amputation of the toe were being considered.

She said, in the early hours of August 7th, he fell and fractured the left neck of his femur. He had surgery within 24 hours of the first fall and remained in hospital as a date was scheduled for the toe amputation.

However, on August 30th, Mr King fell in the toilet area and fractured his right hip, she said. He then had to have further surgery to the right hip.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a very good one and expessed his sympathy over the circumstances.