Man stabbed partner in face and chest in child’s bedroom, court hears

A man stabbed his partner in the chest and face while holding her down in their child’s bedroom, causing near-fatal injuries and leaving her permanently disfigured, a court has heard.

The Dublin man (49), who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children involved, was found guilty by a jury of assault causing serious harm to his then partner at their home on October 20th, 2022.

He was also found guilty of assault causing harm to her and two counts of producing a knife following a Dublin Circuit Criminal Court trial last month. On the first day of the trial he pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to his stepdaughter on the same date.

Sentencing him to 10 years in prison on Friday, Judge Patricia Ryan said the existing relationship of trust between the accused and the injured parties was an aggravating factor under domestic violence legislation.

She said there is additional psychological harm caused as a result of offending behaviour at the hands of someone in a relationship of trust.

The judge noted in mitigation character references from the man’s family, including from his mother and a former partner. She took into account his co-operation with the investigation.

She sentenced him to 10 years, backdated to 2022 when he went into custody.

A local detective garda said that on the day in question, the man attacked his partner without warning. He dragged her by the hair, punched and kicked her before she ran into her child’s bedroom, and he went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife. He then followed her into the bedroom, pinned her down and attempted to slit her throat, the court heard. She moved her head, and he sliced her cheek before stabbing her twice in the chest.

The man then went into his stepdaughter’s bedroom and attempted to stab her but she managed to get out of the way with just a scratch to her neck.

Neighbours rang emergency services. Some of them who gave evidence at the trial described seeing the woman covered in blood. At one point, the man led his son out of the complex, but he returned with him a short while later and was arrested by gardaí.

The woman spent four days in hospital. She suffered a permanent disfigurement to her face, while her chest wounds were described by her doctor as being “potentially fatal”.

The man gave evidence at trial and denied carrying out the attacks.

Paul Murray, defending, asked the court to take into account his client’s lack of previous convictions and good work history. He said he was not in a position to say his client accepts the verdict of the jury.