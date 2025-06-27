Teen in ‘brutal’ attack on off-duty garda should have been in special care, court hears

The garda was hospitalised in the wake of the attack

A teenage boy who took part in the “brutal” and “appalling” robbery of an off-duty garda should have been in special care at the time, but there was no bed available, a court has heard.

The boy was 14 when he was caught on CCTV taking part in the attack on the victim along with a 29-year-old man. The teenager kicked the man several times to the head as he lay motionless on the ground, having been punched by the older man.

The boy was extremely vulnerable, having been taken into care when he was a baby due to maternal neglect and again in more recent years. At the time of the offence, social workers were extremely concerned as he was regularly going missing from care, doing drugs, hanging around with older men and being exploited by criminals.

They believed his life was under threat, the boy’s social worker told the court during his sentence hearing at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Shortly before the attack took place, they recommended he had reached the threshold to be placed in emergency special care, but there was no bed available, the court heard.

The now 15-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of robbery of the man at Camden Road, Dublin 8, on January 22nd, 2024. He has no previous convictions.

During the attack the older man punched the unsuspecting victim to the ground before the boy kicked him repeatedly to the head.

They then rifled his pockets and stole his phone, two passports, a garda ID card and bank cards.

The co-accused has already been dealt with by the courts.

A victim impact statement was handed into court but not read aloud at the victim’s request. He was hospitalised in the wake of the attack.

The social worker who was called to give evidence in the boy’s defence said a bed was found for him after the assault. She said he is now doing well in care and has not gone missing for several months. He has several supportive extended family members and has plans to continue his education.

James Dwyer SC, defending, said the boy has expressed remorse, regret and disbelief at his actions for what was a “brutal” attack, describing himself as a monster.

Sentencing the boy on Friday, Judge Elma Sheahan said his behaviour was “outrageous”.

She noted he has made great strides in recent times.

“The funny, kind and empathetic young boy he is when not engaged in illicit substances is at total variance to the actions of the boy who viciously and brutally kicked the victim in this case,” she said.

She set a sentence of 22 months but said she would defer it for a year under a number of strict conditions.

Speaking to the boy directly the judge said: “You have a further opportunity to show to the court that you should not be placed in detention.”

She adjourned the case to June 2026 but said that any breaches would result in him being brought back to court and sentenced.