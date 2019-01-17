House with jacuzzi, bulletproof windows is proceeds of crime, court rules

A house with a jacuzzi, sauna and bulletproof glass windows in Finglas, an apartment in Bulgaria and approximately €72,000 in cash are the proceeds of crime, the High Court has ruled.

The Criminal Assets Bureau had claimed the properties were beneficially owned by alleged illegal drug-trafficker Jason Boyle but were registered in the names of his parents Laurence (Larry) and Rosaleen Boyle to conceal their son’s involvement.

The Boyles opposed CAB’s application over the properties and rejected its claims the assets were acquired in part or in full by monies derived from Jason Boyle, who denies he is involved in trafficking drugs.

Plastic wrapping

In her ruling on Thursday, Mr Justice Carmel Stewart said she was satisfied the assets were acquired with, or are, the proceeds of crime.

The Boyles said afterwards they would appeal the court’s order.

CAB had in 2016 secured freezing orders under the Proceeds of Crime Act against the Boyles in respect of a three bedroom house located at Casement Drive, Finglas, Dublin worth approximately €250,000, where Jason Boyle lives.

An apartment at Royal Dreams, Sunny Beach, Bulgaria was also subject of freezing orders as well as €72,000 cash found in plastic wrapping during a Garda search of Laurence and Rosaleen Boyle’s home at Coolebrook Cottages, Finglas West, Dublin in November 2016.

The court was told the money had been buried in the garden of another property that was previously owned by the couple before they moved it to their current home.

Jason Boyle, who denies being a drug trafficker and described the allegations as “defamation of character” and “a slander”, did not make a claim in respect of the assets.

Larry Boyle claimed the assets were acquired through savings by him over ten years from his business.

He claimed to have kept the cash buried on grounds including he did not trust banks after being refused a loan.

The parents also claimed the property at Casement Drive was acquired for €70,000 in 2013 with a €60,000 loan from Mrs Boyle’s father. Larry Boyle said the apartment was acquired from an associate in exchange for €7000 plus a jeep.

CAB, represented by Michael Binchy BL, argued that Jason Boyle, who received a ten year prison sentence in the UK in 2004 for armed robbery, was heavily involved in illegal drug trafficking.

Mr Binchy said CAB contended Jason Boyle was the beneficial owner of the properties.

Jason Boyle had no known income other than social welfare payments since his release from prison and yet had lived a lifestyle well beyond his known legitimate means, counsel said.

Renovated

CAB’s case was that Jason Boyle lived in the house at Casement Drive, which had been extensively renovated after it was purchased. One of the bedrooms was converted into a walk-in closet, a jacuzzi and sauna were installed and there were high-end electronics including a 65-inch tv and a surround sound system. The kitchen had also been extended and bulletproof glass installed.

CAB also claimed Jason Boyle had owned high-end motor vehicles and had had €17,000 worth of dental work carried out.

Noting Larry and Rosaleen Boyle’s claims in respect of the assets, counsel said it was accepted they had been advanced a loan by Mrs Boyle’s father for the purchase of the property.

The parents’ income over the last number of years was very modest and CAB contended they could not account for the renovations, the purchase of the apartment or the amount of cash found by Gardai.

Counsel said all the properties owned by the parents are unencumbered and it was CAB’s claim at least €40,000 was spent on renovations to the properties.

In making the orders against the Boyles, the judge said the explanations they gave about where the assets had come from were “unacceptable”.

In particular, the judge noted, Larry Boyle had told Gardai after the cash was seized that he believed the total amount was around €50,000 which was some €20,000 to €25,000 less than the actual amount recovered.

Around the same time of the recovery, a member of the Boyle family had brought approximately €4,000 worth of water damaged notes to the Central Bank, she said.

The matter will be mentioned before the court next month.