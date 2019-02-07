Denis O’Brien tells High Court he is not ‘self-obsessed’

Businessman Denis O’Brien has told a High Court jury he is not “self-obsessed” in maintaining he was among 22 people allegedly blamed in newspaper articles for the financial crisis that broke out in the State in 2008.

It was “outrageous” that he was “lumped in” with the “gang” of 22 others when he is a good borrower and not a “developer king”, he said.

He argued the word ‘they’ in a sub-heading on a story, which stated ‘The files they didn’t want you to see’, included him, and was defamatory. However, Michael McDowell SC said the Sunday Business Post denied the word ‘they’ meant Mr O’Brien.

Counsel remarked that Mr O’Brien had probably heard of the song, ‘You’re so vain’ and the articles, published on March 15th, 2015, did not mean that Mr O’Brien or others were being blamed for the 2008 financial crisis.

Mr O’Brien said he did not know counsel was a “music buff”. Mr McDowell replied that he was a “great fan of 98FM”.

Mr O’Brien said he did not know how counsel could say the articles did not refer to him or that he was “self-obsessed” or like the person Carly Simon was referring to in the aforementioned song.

‘Blew up’

Earlier, Mr O’Brien said that counsel, as a former minister for justice, would understand what was meant by the word “gang”. He also said it was “pretty shocking stuff” to be referred to under a headline ‘People of Influence, People of Blame’ when he is not a “developer king”, is not “reckless” and not a person who “blew up this country”.

Counsel said the newspaper would say the information set out in the articles was based on the contents of a report compiled by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) which was provided to the government in 2008.

The report concerned the exposure of Irish banks in 2008 and was based on information given to PwC by the banks themselves, the jury was told.

Mr McDowell said the newspaper would say publication of the report was in the public interest. He said PwC went to the government saying this was the information it was given by the banks.

The Sunday Business Post maintained it was in the public interest to know the government did not want the public to know the government was misled about the position of the banks, he said.

Mr O’Brien said PwC should have analysed in much greater detail the loan books.

Wrong

Earlier, he said the PwC report was “illegally obtained” and it was a criminal offence to have it. He said has never seen the report which, the jury has been told, was destroyed soon after the articles were published so as to protect the source. It was possible the journalists got the PwC report wrong, he also said.

He said he is a good borrower and strongly believes in the confidentiality of people’s banking affairs.

Journalists have a “blasé attitude” to people’s private banking affairs and it was not ok to release information about them.

He said the articles referred to 22 developers and one would want a “Disney like imagination” to say, because he had various “small” investments, he was one of the 22 people who unravelled the banks. He is a property investor, not a “developer king”, he said.

Counsel is continuing his cross examination of Mr O’Brien who is suing over alleged defamation in articles published in the Sunday Business Post on March 15th, 2015.

In the action against Post Publications Ltd, the businessman is seeking “substantial” damages, to include aggravated damages on grounds of alleged malicious publication.

The articles were run over six pages and their focus was what the newspaper referred to as a ‘secret’ report into Ireland’s banks by PwC, called “Project Atlas”. The report was provided to the government in November 2008 and obtained in 2015 by the newspaper .

Convinced

The articles include a front page article headlined ‘22 men and €26 billion’ with a subheading: ‘The secret report that convinced Cowen the banks weren’t bust’.

Above the headline was a stamp with the word ‘Confidential’ and a strapline, ‘The files they don’t want you to see’.

Beside the headline, and below the words ‘Top Secret’ was a list of names, including Mr O’Brien’s.

Mr O’Brien claims the articles identify the 22 with the downfall of Ireland and the bankruptcy of its banking system and mean certain things that injure his reputation.

The defendant denies defamation, denies the words complained of mean what Mr O’Brien says and denies malicious publication. It has also pleaded “fair and reasonable publication on a matter of public interest”

The case is continuing.