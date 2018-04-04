Two men face extra charges of conspiracy to murder

Additional charges have been brought against two Dublin men facing trial accused of conspiracy to murder.

Alan Wilson and Joseph Kelly were among four men who had already been charged with a plot to murder Gary Hanley, from Dublin’s north inner city, in Fairview between September and November last year.

At the group’s latest hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday, Mr Wilson and Mr Kelly faced fresh charges for conspiracy to murder a person or persons unknown at the 74 Talbot pub in Dublin, between September 11th and September 15th last year.

Alan Wilson (39), from New Street Gardens, and Liam Brannigan (37), from Bride Street, were originally charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Hanley at a location within the State between September 15th and November 6th last.

Co-defendants Joseph Kelly (35), from Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, and Luke Wilson (23), from Cremona Road, Ballyfermot, were also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Hanley, along with two other firearms charges for unlawful possession of a Beretta handgun and 15 rounds of ammunition with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue on November 6th last, the date of their arrest.

Delays

At Wednesday’s hearing, defence lawyers complained about delays in the case and asked Judge Victor Blake to strike matters out, pointing out that their clients had been in custody since November.

The judge refused to strike out the charges.

Alan Wilson and Mr Kelly were remanded in custody to appear again in one week.

Luke Wilson and Mr Brannigan were further remanded in custody to appear again in two weeks to be served with books of evidence.

The defendants have not yet indicated how they will plead.