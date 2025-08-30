Israel Olatunde breaks his own Irish 100m record with 10.08 time

Israel Olatunde has broken his own Irish 100 metres record, stopping the clock at 10.08 seconds at the Be Fast Today Track Academy meeting in London on Saturday afternoon.

Benefiting from the maximum permitted tailwind of 2.0m/s, the 23-year-old from Dundalk improved on the 10.12 seconds he clocked at the same Lee Valley Stadium meeting this time last year.

On a fine afternoon for fast times, victory went to Britain’s Eugene Amo-Dadzie in 9.87, with Olatunde finishing second.

It has been a mostly frustrating season for Olatunde, who spent the winter training in Florida alongside the likes of Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles, under his coach Lance Brahman.

Olatunde was forced to withdraw from the national track and field championships earlier this month, having qualified for the 100m final, due to a hamstring strain. His season best before this was 10.23.

His 10.08 comes too late for possible inclusion in next month’s World Championships in Tokyo, but does qualify him for next year’s European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, and brings him closer to the magical 10 second barrier he had always aspired to breaking.

Olatunde also played his part in breaking a 25-year-old national record earlier this summer as part of the men’s 4x100m relay team, who clocked 38.92 seconds in Geneva in June, before lowering that mark again to 38.88 at the European Athletics Team Championships in Maribor, Slovenia at the end of that month.