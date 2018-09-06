Man charged with damaging M50 toll barrier with angle grinder

A man accused of damaging an M50 toll barrier with an angle grinder has been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court.

Tony Rochford is also accused of threatening a garda with the angle grinder. The court heard it will be alleged Mr Rochford told the gardai while he was at the toll gate: “The time for talking is over”.

He was before Judge David McHugh in Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday for service of his book of evidence.

Mr Rochford, (49), Steeple Manor, Trim, Co Meath, is charged with producing an angle grinder and attempting to strike a garda with it, engaging in offensive conduct and damaging an eFlow entry gate at the M50 toll plaza northbound on May 30th, 2018.

The court had heard it will be alleged at 11.50am on May 30th 2018, gardaí were called to the M50 toll at Blanchardstown because a man was attempting to damage a gate with an angle grinder.

The gardai asked Mr Rochford to stop but he told them: “The time for talking is over.” It will be alleged Mr Rochford turned on the angle grinder and attempted to strike a garda with it and waved it in the garda’s face, the court heard.

A solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told Judge McHugh the book of evidence was ready to be served. He said the DPP had consented for Mr Rochford to be sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Dublin Circuit Court. Judge McHugh issued Mr Rochford with the alibi warning and sent him forward on bail to the next sitting of Dublin Circuit Court.