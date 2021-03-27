Man (53) charged with sexually exploiting and abusing girl in Dublin

A 53-year-old man charged with sexually exploiting and abusing a girl in Dublin has been ordered to stay away from her home and school.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

He was charged with two counts of sexually assaulting the girl over successive dates last year at his home in south Dublin.

He also faces an additional charge for sending sexually explicit material to a child.

On conviction the offences can carry a sentence of up to five years.

Garda Padraig McCormack told the judge the accused “made no reply” when charged. He has not indicated how he will plead.

He said there was no objection to bail but that was subject to a number of conditions.

The judge ordered the man to continue to reside at his current address, have no contact with the victim or her family by any means, and to stay away from a secondary school. Bail was set on his own bond of €250.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions will take six to eight weeks, the court heard.

The judge ordered him to appear again on a date in May.