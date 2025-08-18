Four men injured following violent altercation in Co Clare

Gardaí are attempting to establish how the fight started and who inflicted the injuries. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a violent altercation in Co Clare that left four men injured.

The incident occurred on Main Street in Miltown Malbay at about 7pm on Sunday evening, when a confrontation between two groups of men descended into violence.

Emergency services attended the scene and four men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were taken to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.

The scene was preserved for technical examination and gardaí are attempting to establish how the fight started and who inflicted the injuries.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward,” the Garda said in a statement.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, including road users with video/dashcam footage from the area at this time, is asked to make contact with investigating gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Ennis Garda station on (065) 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.