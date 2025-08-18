Gaelic Games

Kerry’s David Clifford and Tipperary’s John McGrath named as players of the month for July

Galway’s Aoife Donohue took the award for camogie with Kate Sullivan being recognised for her role in Dublin’s football win

Kerry's David Clifford celebrates with manager Jack O'Connor after victory in the All-Ireland final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Seán Moran
Mon Aug 18 2025 - 14:08

The PwC GPA players of the month for the concluding weeks of the championship have been named. David Clifford and John McGrath have been recognised for their major contributions to Kerry’s and Tipperary’s All-Ireland victories, as have Aoife Donohue, Player of the Match and vice-captain, in Galway’s camogie triumph, and Kate Sullivan for her role in Dublin regaining the football title.

Clifford is on course for a third Footballer of the Year award and rounded off Kerry’s All-Ireland run with a Player of the Match display in the semi-final against Tyrone when he scored 1-9 as well as a hugely effective performance in the defeat of Donegal in the final, scoring 0-9 from play for a record championship total of 8-62.

McGrath marked a spectacular return to form for Tipperary, scoring seven goals in the campaign, three in the All-Ireland semi-final and final, including two in the latter demolition of favourites Cork to win a first Liam MacCarthy in six years.

The PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month for July: from left, Tipperary's John McGrath for hurling, Galway's Aoife Donohue for camogie, Kerry's David Clifford for football. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Donohue, Player of the Year in 2021, is recognised for her major part in Galway’s derailing of Cork’s three-in-a-row ambitions, scoring 0-2 from play as well as providing the assist for Mairéad Dillon’s ultimately crucial goal.

Sullivan was Player of the Match in the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Cork and scored a vitally important goal in extra time, as Dublin got the better of Galway in the semi-final before shooting 0-4 from play in the big final victory against Meath.

The award winners are short-listed by journalists and voted on by intercounty players.

Seán Moran is GAA Correspondent of The Irish Times

