Lisa Smith sent forward for trial on terrorism charges

Former Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith has been sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court accused of membership of the Islamic State terrorist group.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed trial in the non-jury court which is used for terrorism related and organised crime trials.

Dublin District Court heard on Friday that the DPP has obtained a certificate, under the Offences Against the State Act that, in this case, the ordinary courts were inadequate to secure the administration of justice.

The certificate was furnished to Judge Marie Quirke, who noted that the Attorney General agreed with the decision in relation to the trial venue.

A State solicitor asked the judge to make an order of return for trial to a sitting of the Special Criminal Court.

Lisa Smith, a 38-year-old mother of one, from Co Louth, has indicated through her solicitor that she will challenge the decision that she cannot have a jury trial.

She had initially been charged in December with an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) which carries a possible 10-year sentence, for being a member of Islamic State from 2015 to 2019.

Last week, a further charge was bought under the same legislation for financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6th, 2015.

Sergeant Gareth Kane of the Special Detective Unit served the book of evidence on Ms Smith when she appeared at Dublin District Court.

Ms Smith, who denies the charges, stood at the side of the courtroom and spoke only to her solicitor.

Judge Quirke told Ms Smith that if she intended to use an alibi evidence in her defence she must inform the DPP within 14 days. Ms Smith nodded to indicate she understood.

Her surety, who had to lodge €1,000 cash of bail set at €5,000, confirmed he would continue to stand bail. He cannot be named by court order following a request from Ms Smith’s solicitor.

Ms Smith must continue obeying bail conditions, including a ban on using the internet and social media.

A date has yet to be set for her appearance in the Special Criminal Court. Legal aid was granted for her trial.