GAA star attacked elderly man with walking stick after row at chip shop

A GAA star attacked an elderly man with his own walking stick after a row at a chip shop.

Dean McNally, of Cabhan Alvinn, Pomeroy, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal charged with being intoxicated, using threatening and abusive language and also assault. The facts are admitted.

The court heard how there had been a verbal row at a chip shop involving McNally, two of his friends and an elderly man using a walking stick.

The row spilt out onto the street outside the Downings Bay Hotel on the night of March 4th, 2017.

Outside, McNally, who plays for both Tyrone and Kildress, broke Mr Eugene Ferry’s walking stick on the ground.

Mr Ferry was then pushed to the ground during the incident and hurt his hand.

McNally then threw the other part of the walking stick at the elderly man, hitting him in the back.

The court was also told that both McNally and his two friends then began to verbally abuse Mr Ferry.

The victim made a complaint to bouncers who contacted gardaí about the matter. Garda Colm McConigley viewed CCTV footage of the attack and was able to identify McNally as the culprit.

Solicitor for the accused, Mr Kieran O’Gorman, said his client had no previous convictions. He said his client was of good character and never meant to get involved in any row.

He handed in a number of references to Judge Paul Kelly on behalf of McNally whom the court was told is engaged to be married.

A victim impact statement on behalf of the victim was handed into court and Judge Paul Kelly handed the statement to McNally to read.

Mr Ferry said he did not have any medical expenses as a result of the attack.

McNally (27), told the court “I apologise for what happened and I should not have been involved.”

The court was initially told that €500 had been paid to Mr Ferry as compensation but Mr Ferry said that this was not the case.

He added that he had been offered €100 but nothing had ever come of it.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case until April 19th and ordered McNally to pay €2,000 to the victim.

“I accept that he is of good character. If he pays that money on that date I will consider not jeopardising his career,” said Judge Kelly.