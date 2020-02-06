Family of baby who died at four days offered hospital report only day before inquest

A woman who lost her newborn baby at four days old was told to collect a report into his death hours before the infant’s inquest.

Breda and David Hunt, from Kilmovee, Co Mayo lost their baby, Cian Patrick Hunt following complications at birth.

The baby was born at Mayo University Hospital on October 3rd, 2018. He was airlifted to the Coombe Hospital in Dublin where he died on October 6th.

Breda Hunt lost two babies, at 35 and 36 weeks gestation, prior to the loss of baby Cian.

An inquest into the death of Baby Cian was adjourned at Dublin Coroner’s Court due to the late furnishing of the Clinical Care Report to the family.

Barrister for the Hunt family Sara Antoniotti said on the day before a scheduled inquest into baby Cian’s death, Breda Hunt was told she could collect the report from the hospital. Ms Antoniotti said Ms Hunt drove to Mayo University Hospital to collect the report as instructed.

“This report was available on Jan 13th this year. Following repeated emails, Breda Hunt was told she could come and collect the report yesterday. It is a report that should have been furnished to us before this time,” Ms Antoniotti said.

The absence of two key witnesses, due to illness and emigration, also posed problems to the hearing of evidence, Ms Antoniotti said.

Breda Hunt was considered a high risk patient given her previous experience in pregnancy and she was brought into Mayo University Hospital at 36 weeks gestation for close observation.

She remained as an inpatient for eight days prior to the birth of baby Cian.

A decision was made to induce labour but this was unsuccessful. Shortly before Cian was born by elective Caesarean section, he experienced difficulties that deprived him of oxygen.

He was born in poor condition and transferred to the Coombe Hospital for emergency treatment but he died on October 6th.

Adjourning the inquest, Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said she hoped the witnesses not present would be able to make themselves available at the next hearing date.

“The loss of Cian is in the forefront of our minds at all times,” the coroner said.

Baby Cian ‘charmed all who met him in his short life’, according to a message posted on his death notice.

“While our time with Cian was short he has left an indelible mark forever on our hearts. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten by his heartbroken Daddy and Mammy, brother, sister, his loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives,” the notice reads.

The inquest was adjourned to June 11th, 2020 for full hearing.