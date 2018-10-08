Men facing burglary trial allegedly called witness ‘weasel’ and ‘rat’

Two men facing trial for burglary allegedly referred to a witness in court as a ‘weasel’ and a ‘rat c**t’, a court has heard.

Jason Melia (27) and his brother Glen Melia (22) both of Shancastle Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin were due to stand trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on charges of burglary and criminal damage at another house on Shancastle Drive, Clondalkin on November 6th 2015.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the offences at a hearing last July.

Before proceedings got underway on Monday, Garda Hugh O’Connell told Judge Patricia Ryan an issue had arisen regarding a witness who failed to appear at court on two previous occasions.

Gda O’Connell said the woman had willingly accompanied him to court after a bench warrant was issued for her arrest last week.

As the witness, who is in her 20s, made her way into the courtroom Gda O’Connell said he overheard Jason Melia calling her a ‘weasel’ and Glen Melia referring to her as a ‘rat c**t’.

Barrister for the DPP, Maurice Coffey BL, told Judge Ryan in his view these words amounted to witness intimidation. Last week Gda O’Connell told the court that the witness had told him she was “afraid to come to court”.

Conor McKenna BL, defending Jason Melia, said his client denied the name calling. Glen Melia’s barrister was not in court at the time.

Following an application for a brief adjournment, both men pleaded guilty to the charges of criminal damage. Judge Ryan remanded the men on continuing bail until their sentencing on January 18th next.