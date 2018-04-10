HSE apologises for ‘failings’ in care of fatally stabbed patient

The HSE has apologised for “failings” in care which led to a woman being fatally stabbed by another patient on the grounds of a psychiatric hospital in Waterford.

The apology was issued to the family of Maria O’Brien (55), from Waterford city, who was killed at St Otteran’s Hospital in 2014, after their civil case against the HSE over her death was settled at Waterford Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Ms O’Brien had been a patient at St Otteran’s for several years and was living in a residential unit on the grounds of the hospital with three other people, including Paul Cuddihy, in September of 2014.

Mr Cuddihy (39) was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity at the Central Criminal Court in 2016. The case heard that Ms O’Brien was stabbed more than 100 times and that another resident of the unit and three nurses were also injured during the incident.

Mr Cuddihy, who was committed to the Central Mental Hospital following his trial, had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia some years prior to the incident. He was not taking his medication at the time of the attack, the Waterford Circuit Court heard on Tuesday.

David Bulbulia, barrister for Ms O’Brien’s son Patrick Halley, who took the case, said the family had participated in an inquiry conducted by the HSE into the incident.

There was no claim for income loss by her dependents but Mr Bulbulia said they “all suffered in different ways when they learned of the circumstances surrounding this very violent death at the hands of another patient”.

The claim was for €35,000 as well as funeral, inquest and other expenses of €2,400. The HSE agreed to pay the total sought of €37,400.

‘Failings’

A letter written by HSE management to Mr Halley was read to the court.

“The management and staff of St Otteran’s Hospital, Waterford, offer their sincere apologies for the failings in the care of your late [MOTHER]Maria O’Brien, rest in peace, which led to her untimely and tragic death,” it stated.

“We acknowledge the upset that this has caused to you and your family and wish you and your family all the best into the future.”

The settlement figure was approved by Judge Alice Doyle, with €7,000 to be paid to Mr Halley and each of his two siblings; €2,000 to each of five siblings of the deceased; €2,000 to the deceased’s step-mother; €1,000 to the deceased’s husband, from whom she had been separated for more than 20 years; and €250 to each of four grandchildren.

After the proceedings, Mr Halley said there was “a bit of justice done” by the ruling.

“I do still feel there isn’t a whole lot of repercussions for the HSE with regard to it,” he said.

Mr Halley described his mother as “a very vulnerable person” due to her illness, who was not always shown the love she deserved.

“She was always a bubbly and happy person who nearly always had a smile on her face. She was a gentle, kind-hearted person who genuinely wouldn’t harm a fly, she was also a very caring person who would do just about anything she could for anyone.”