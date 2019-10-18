Former rugby coach to stand trial on indecent assault charges

A former rugby coach and teacher at a Dublin school will stand trial on charges of indecent assault next year.

John McClean (74), of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, was sent forward from the District Court earlier this year on charges of indecently assaulting nine males at Terenure College on dates between 1973 and 1989.

At Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday, Judge Martin Nolan confirmed a trial date of November 2nd, 2020 in relation to these charges.

A pretrial hearing date of July 29th, 2020 was also set.

Mr McClean was an English and drama teacher who also coached rugby at the school for decades before taking up a position as director of rugby in UCD in the 1990s.