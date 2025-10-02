Courts

Boy (3) walked to shop late at night and told staff he was hungry

Mother reported child missing 35 minutes after he left home, court hears

The shop owner contacted gardaí, who immediately went to the assistance of the child, Cork District Court heard
Olivia Kelleher
Thu Oct 02 2025 - 22:30

The mother of a three-year-old boy who walked to a shop alone late at night and told staff that that he was hungry only reported him missing 35 minutes after he left home, a court has heard.

A judge at Cork District Court declined to accept jurisdiction in the case after gardaí clarified the length of time it took for the mother to report that her son was missing.

Judge Mary Dorgan previously heard evidence from Sgt John Kelleher, who said that the young child walked to a grocery shop at 9.40pm on June 21st, 2024.

Sgt Kelleher said the youngster “entered the shop alone” and “complained to the shopkeeper that he was hungry”.

The shop owner contacted gardaí, who immediately went to the assistance of the child. Tusla was notified and care arrangements were made for the youngster. He now lives with his father.

Sgt Kelleher told an in-camera hearing last Friday the mother (39) had called her local Garda station on the evening her son left the house. She informed them the child was missing.

The officer who took the call felt that the woman was under the influence of alcohol. When officers arrived at the property they determined the woman was intoxicated.

At the first hearing of the case last week, the mother spoke from the body of the court on a number of occasions. At one stage she stated : “He [the boy] has ADHD. He was looking for sweets.”

The judge said it was a “serious matter” for a “three-year-old to be out loose around the city at 20 to 10 at night.”

The case was adjourned until Thursday. Sgt Gearóid Davis said the child was out of his home for 35 minutes before gardaí were contacted by the woman.

The judge opted not to accept jurisdiction in the case having established this information.

The case will be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for directions. The woman was remanded on bail to appear before Cork District Court for DPP directions on December 4th next.

The woman was charged with wilfully neglecting the boy in a manner likely to cause an unnecessary effect on his wellbeing, contrary to the Children’s Act.

