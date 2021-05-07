Cab seizes cash and assets in operation targeting drugs gang in Midlands

The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) has seized cash, drugs and other assets and arrested two suspects after searches at several locations in the Midlands on Thursday.

Financial documents also were also found and were set to undergo analysis to determine what other assets have been accrued by the criminals under investigation.

The bureau, which seizes assets that represent the proceeds of crime, has been investigating a Midlands-based Eastern European crime gang since last year. After gathering intelligence on the group, Cab carried out the searches on Thursday at two private residences and third property under construction.

The bureau’s officers found and seized €80,000 in cash, cocaine valued at €210,000 and a small consignment of cannabis valued at €10,000.

Twelve valuable watches were also seized - including the brands Hublot, Rado, Audemars Piguet, Rolex and Patek Philipe - as well as designer clothing of accessories, including the luxury brands Celine and Jimmy Choo. A 2Gs saddle for a horse valued at over €4,000 was also confiscated on suspicion it represents the proceeds of crime.

Cash and a saddle valued at over €4,000 seized during the operation. Photograph: Garda Press Office

The bureau’s officers were supported during the Thursday morning operation by Garda members from the Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, detectives from Tullamore and Portlaoise and the Customs Dog Unit and a number of local dog wardens.

The two people arrested during the searches - a man in his 30s and a woman in 40s - were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act. They were being questioned on Thursday at Garda stations in the Midlands.

Cab said Thursday’s operation was conducted as part of an ongoing assets confiscation “investigation into property and assets funded with the proceeds of crime”. The assets being investigated includes “property which were accumulated by an East European criminal group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in this jurisdiction”.