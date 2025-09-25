Bronze for Dearbhaile Brady in 50m freestyle at Para Swimming World Championships

Ireland's Dearbhaile Brady with her bronze medal after the women’s S6 50m freestyle. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile

Dearbhaile Brady has won her first Para Swimming World Championships medal with bronze in the S6 50m freestyle in Singapore.

Thursday’s direct final was the Derry swimmer’s second event at the meet having finished fifth in the SM6 200m individual medley final on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old touched the wall in a personal best of 34.69 to earn bronze, with Ukraine’s Anna Hontar first in 32.79 and China’s Yuyan Jiang a shade behind in 32.83 to take silver.

Brady joins Róisín Ní Riain in Ireland’s medal tally, the Limerick swimmer having already claimed three medals so far at these championships, two silver and one bronze.

The championships continue on Friday, with Ní Riain (S13 400m freestyle, heats) and Brady (SB6 100m breaststroke, direct final) both returning to the pool, along with Barry McClements (S9 100m backstroke, heats).