Baby girl died of head injuries after being struck by car in driveway

A baby girl struck by a car in a driveway died of head injuries, an inquest has heard.

Baby Lorraine Maloney died at Temple Street Children’s Hospital on June 19th this year.

The 22-month-old infant, from Terenure, Dublin was taken to Tallaght Hospital and later transferred to Temple Street.

Insp Ronan Barry of Clondalkin Garda Station attended the opening of an inquest into the infant’s death at Dublin Coroner’s Court. There were no family members present, but Insp Ronan said there is a liaison officer keeping the family informed.

The child’s grandfather Joe Maloney attended the hospital following the child’s death.

In a deposition read out in court, Mr Maloney said he attended the Temple Street on June 19th, 2019 and formally identified his grandchild.

A post-mortem conducted by Dr Michael McDermott gave the cause of death as severe cerebral trauma.

Insp Barry said a file relating to the incident is complete and has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Gardaí are awaiting a decision from the DPP and Insp Barry applied for a six-month adjournment to allow time for this decision to be made.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest to May 7th, 2020 for further mention.