Revenue seizes dogs, cash and cigarettes in separate operations

Revenue officials have seized more than €27,000 in cash, cigarettes and dogs in separate operations across the State on Tuesday.

Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order at Ennis District Court on Wednesday by Judge Patrick Durkin following the seizure of more than €27,000.

The discovery of the money was made as a result of “routine profiling”, Revenue said, when officers searched the checked-in luggage of an Irish national in her thirties flying from Shannon to Malaga.

The search resulted in the discovery of two bundles of cash concealed as a Christmas present.

Separately, Revenue officers seized about 39,000 unstamped cigarettes when they stopped and searched a passenger’s checked-in luggage on arrival in Dublin Airport off a flight from Abuja, Nigeria. The search was again the result of routine profiling

The Benson & Hedges branded cigarettes have an estimated retail value of about €24,900, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €16,600.

A Nigerian woman in her forties was interviewed in relation to the seizure, and investigations are ongoing.

Chihuahuas

In a third operation, Revenue officers at Dublin Port seized two dogs after they stopped and questioned a man and a woman who were travelling to the UK.

The dogs, which did not have pet passports as required under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, were discovered in the boot of the car. They are believed to be Chihuahuas.

The animals were transferred into the care of the DSPCA, which is conducting a follow-up investigation. Revenue said it collaborates closely with the DSPCA and other bodies to combat illegal dog trading.

Revenue said the seizures were part of its ongoing operations targeting smuggling and the shadow economy.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue confidential freephone number 1800 295 295,” it added.