Winning €4.7m Lotto ticket sold at shop in Co Meath

One lucky Lotto player has won Wednesday’s jackpot worth more than €4.7 million.

The National Lottery has confirmed the ticket, a Quick Pick, was sold last Friday at the Londis in Summerhill, Co Meath.

Garret Jordan, owner of the shop, said on Thursday: “We have been absolutely inundated with customers this morning who are checking their tickets in the hope that they’ve scooped the jackpot prize.”

The winning numbers were: 26, 27, 35, 40, 41, 42 and the bonus number was 7.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot. They will take home a total of € 250,000.