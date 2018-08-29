Winning €4.7m Lotto ticket sold at shop in Co Meath
The National Lottery reveals there is one winner for Wednesday’s top prize
One lucky Lotto player has won Wednesday’s jackpot worth more than €4.7 million.
The National Lottery has confirmed the ticket, a Quick Pick, was sold last Friday at the Londis in Summerhill, Co Meath.
Garret Jordan, owner of the shop, said on Thursday: “We have been absolutely inundated with customers this morning who are checking their tickets in the hope that they’ve scooped the jackpot prize.”
The winning numbers were: 26, 27, 35, 40, 41, 42 and the bonus number was 7.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw.
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot. They will take home a total of € 250,000.