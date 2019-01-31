SuperValu recalls cereal amid fears over presence of insects
Supermarket chain asks customers to return products due to contamination concerns
SuperValu has recalled a batch of its Fruit & Fibre cereal, amid fears the packs may contain insects.
The recall was issued for 750g packs of Fruit & Fibre with the best-before date of August 31st, 2019.
The supermarket chain issued the order on Thursday due to concerns that a small number of packs in this batch could contain bugs.
SuperValu has asked customers who bought the affected products to return them to stores.