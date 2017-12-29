Is it you? €39m EuroMillions ticket sold in Ireland

An Irish-based lottery player won almost €39 million in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw.

The winning numbers for the €38,906,715 jackpot were 4, 8, 22, 23, 48, with the lucky stars 1 and 12.

It is the third EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland this year and the 12th since EuroMillions began in 2004.

Nine countries participate in the draw. Dolores McNamara holds the record for the largest ever win in Ireland. The Co Limerick woman scooped over €115 million in 2005.

Other Irish-based players have collected jackpot wins of €94 million, €29.4 million and €15 million over the years.

A ticket sold in Beaumont, Dublin, in 2013 was worth € 94m, while last January there was a € 88.5m winner.

A National Lottery spokeswoman said: “What a great way for a player to end the year and start the new.

“We are urging all our players to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner or winners. At this stage we don’t know if it’s a single winner or a syndicate.”

She added: “We advise anybody who has this ticket to keep it safe until they can get into the National Lottery office next week to make their claim. This is a valuable piece of paper. We are open after the new Years break on Tuesday.”

In January a Dublin work syndicate claimed a € 88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot . The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.

And in July a West of Ireland syndicate scooped almost €29 million on a ticket sold in the Garryduff XL Store, Castlebar, Co. Mayo.