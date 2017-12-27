Winner of €500k EuroMillions prize has mere hours to claim

A EuroMillions jackpot worth €500,000 will expire on Thursday unless the ticket holder comes forward.

The National Lottery appealed to its players, especially those in Co Meath, to check their tickets with only hours left to claim a prize won in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Tuesday, September 26th last.

The winning €7 Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Monday, September 25th, at the Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Normally players have 90 days in which to make a claim, but with the Christmas holiday period the deadline to make the claim is at close of business tomorrow, Thursday, December 28th.

The winning numbers for this EuroMillions Plus prize are: 17, 31, 37, 40, 46.

“There is somebody out there with a EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 and we are appealing to our players to check their tickets carefully.

“The deadline for this prize is December 28th and we would love to see the winner or winners in our Winners’ Room so they can celebrate the holiday season in style,” said National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin.

“We have no idea if this is a case that somebody is not aware of their good fortune, or if they are waiting until the last minute to make their claim.

Check numbers

“We urge anybody who bought a EuroMillions Plus ticket in Meath three months ago to check their numbers just in case. Sometimes players buy a ticket, leave it aside, and forget to check. It would be a shame if somebody was to lose out,” he said.

The National Lottery also said the winner of a €1 million EuroMillions “Ireland Only Raffle” prize from Friday, October 27th, has still not made contact.

The winning Quick Pick ticket for the draw was sold at the Londis Attyfinlay Autocentre, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The lucky ticketholders should sign the back of the tickets and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

According to the National Lottery website, any unclaimed prizes “go to promote the National Lottery, which in turn will increase the funds raised for good causes”.