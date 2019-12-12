Gay Byrne and Brexit: What Ireland talked about most on Facebook
Conor McGregor and Maura Higgins the most popular Instagram accounts
Gay Byrne on stage for his last Late Late Show after 37 years. Photograph: David Sleator/The Irish Times.
From the predictable - Brexit and the Game of Thrones finale - to the less predictable - Fortnite World Cup and Lady Gaga at the Oscars - Facebook has just released its most talked about topics of 2019.
It is the time of year for round-ups and look-backs and the social media giant wastes no time examining its own platforms to capture the 2019 zeitgeist.
It does so, it says, in an anonymised and aggregated way to identify topics and moments that were unique to the year passed.
The ‘Year in Review’ breaks down the most talked about Facebook topics by month, and the most followed accounts and hashtags on Instagram. They were:
January: Munster rugby
February: Lady Gaga performance at the Oscars
March: Christchurch mosque attack
April: Notre Dame Paris fire
May: Game of Thrones finale
June: US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland
July: Fortnite Battle Royale at the Fortnite World Cup 2019
August: Amazon forest fires
September: Electric Picnic
October: Brexit
November: Gay Byrne
Hashtags
Irish interiors
Mrs Hinch
Wild Atlantic Way
Love
Love Island
Accounts
Conor McGregor
Seán McLoughlin
Rory McIlroy
Dee Devlin