Bank of Ireland apologises over money ‘missing’ from accounts

Bank of Ireland has apologised after customers found transactions including wages and other payments missing from their accounts.

Bank of Ireland said money which appeared to be missing from customer accounts is the result of a “technical processing issue”.

“A process issue resulted in some customers not seeing all transactions reflected in real-time in their accounts. This issue has now been resolved, however we sincerely apologise to customers for the inconvenience,” a spokesman said.

The fault caused distress to a number of customers. Numerous people tweeted the Bank Of Ireland customer service Twitter account, @talktoBOI, complaining their wages and other sums of money appeared to have disappeared from their accounts.

“Yesterday i was credited with my wages. This morning they were not existent. I called this morning to which i was told there was a technical fault and would be amended by this afternoon. Still no wages. Would like some info,” said one tweeter.

“Money was transferred to my account yesterday and recorded when I looked online and not in my account today. When will this be sorted I was promised by 5pm and my mortgage comes out tomorrow?,” said another.

‘Any update?’

“In relation to the wages issue being transferred into BOI accounts. The money appeared to have gone through last night but today when I went to go check it again it has disappeared. Any update on when this issue will be rectified?”

The bank is currently undergoing a €900 million information technology overhaul.

Bank of Ireland plans to return up to half of future profits to shareholders after paying its first dividend in a decade this year.

The lender reported a full-year profit of € 1 billion for 2017 and announced that it would return € 124 million to investors in a dividend of 11.5 cent a share, in its first such payment since 2008.