Irish Tesla owners: How do you feel about your car as Elon Musk makes the headlines?

Tesla sales across Europe almost halved in January. The slump comes as the EV company’s chief executive Elon Musk has become a close adviser to US president Donald Trump and has also waded into European politics.

As the tech billionaire becomes a reviled figure for many in Ireland, are buyers of the electric car so closely associated with its chief executive feeling remorse?

Are online reports of Tesla owners fearing vandalism and abuse just overblown fear and conjecture, or is there any basis to it?

We’d like to hear from Tesla owners in Ireland. How do you feel about owning a Tesla? Have you experienced negative comments or feedback from friends, family or strangers on the street?

