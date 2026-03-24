VW recalling 100,000 EVs over battery issues

The recall notices affect nearly 75,000 vehicles from Volkswagen’s ID. series as well as nearly 20,000 Cupra Borns

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 100,000 electric vehicles, citing problems linked to battery modules.

The recall notices affect nearly 75,000 vehicles from Volkswagen’s ID. series - ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 models plus ID.Buzz models - as well as nearly 20,000 Cupra Borns that were rolled off the line between February 2022 and August 2024, according to the German motor vehicle authority KBA.

The number of cars affected in Ireland is estimated to be one per cent of ID models sold to date - under 200 cars - while the company said it was waiting for final figures on the number of Cupra Borns affected.

To date, VW has recorded 18,403 Irish sales of its ID range of electric cars, while Cupra registered 1,578 Borns here since its launch.

According to the notices issued earlier this month, modules in the high-voltage battery that do not meet specifications can result in reduced range, and there is a risk of fire.

In a statement, a Volkswagen Ireland spokesman said: “There may be a reduction in electric driving range or the illumination of a yellow warning indicator in the vehicle.

“The extent of any potential reduction in range cannot be stated in general terms, but in individual cases it may be noticeable. In very rare cases, there is also a possibility of thermal overload within a battery module, which in extreme situations could lead to a fire.”

However, the car company said no personal injuries have been reported in connection with this issue.

A software update will be run on the vehicles brought in, the high voltage battery will be inspected, and if needed, individual modules of the battery will be replaced.

Customers will be contacted in the coming days to arrange the necessary steps and schedule an appointment with their service centre. - Additional reporting: Reuters