RTÉ pay crisis: Kevin Bakhurst announces he is standing down board of executive management

What do we know so far?

Director general of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst emailed staff at 7am to say he is standing down the board of RTÉ executive management on Monday.

On Sunday evening director of strategy, Rory Coveney, resigned from his role in order to make way for a “fresh lead team” within the organisation.

Over the weekend Leo Varadkar warned people not to rush to judgment before hearing Ryan Tubridy and agent Noel Kelly’s highly anticipated evidence before two Oireachtas committees on Tuesday.

Oireachtas media committee chair Niamh Smyth has said there is still an absence of clarity as to who authorised the payment of an extra €345,000 to Ryan Tubridy over six years.

Ms Smyth said he hoped that Mr Tubridy will show a “moral compass” and show regret for the fact that he knew his declared salary was wrong and did nothing about it.

“I would hope that Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly would learn from the experience of watching the two hearings with the executive,” she said.

“It would be better to be open and transparent with the committee instead of having to drag information out. We can get it through it a lot quicker. Hopefully we can move on to a better future for RTÉ.”

She said Mr Tubridy cannot claim, as he did in his initial statement, that he had no knowledge as to why RTÉ misstated his salary.

“We have two weeks of revelations. That may have been the attitude at the beginning of the process, but we have seen now that that is not going to wash with the public or the Oireachtas.”

There has been a broad welcome for Kevin Bakhurt’s statement from the TUG, the Minister for Media Catherine Martin, from the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and from the board of RTÉ.

Kevin Bakhurst standing down executive

In an email to staff at 7am, he said the ‘executive board’ will be replaced with a temporary interim leadership team to continue running the organisation.

“In due course, there will be a new permanent leadership team,” he said.

Mr Bakhurst said he will share details of the interim leadership team later today.

Mr Bakhurst said he wanted to underline that RTÉ will be an organisation dedicated to working closely with staff, “to listening, to being open and transparent, to strictly adhering to revised and rigorous governance processes and procedures, to being accountable and to delivering a public service to be proud of”.

He also said that RTÉ will publish the salaries of the executive/permanent interim leadership team along with the earnings of RTÉ's ten highest-paid presenters in its annual report every year, starting with the annual report 2023.

He promised a review of how the barter account came about, how fees were paid to certain contractors and negotiations with agents.

“The processes around certain decisions have highlighted gaps in our processes and procedures which have caused us considerable harm,” he said.

“From today, all significant decisions will be agreed by the whole of the interim leadership team and a record of discussions leading to these decisions will be compiled.

“There can be no repeat of the siloed and at times secretive decision-making that have been at the root of the shameful events of the past weeks. As custodians of public money, our financial integrity must be on a par with our editorial integrity.”

Mr Bakhurst said he had been appalled by the impact that recent scandals had on the public perception of RTÉ, the impact on the trust the public places in us, and the impact it has had on you all.

“I know that all of you are deeply upset and angry. RTÉ is full of talented and hard-working people who remain committed to delivering a vital public service to our audiences, and you have been let down by RTÉ management. I have heard many of your concerns already and I will continue to listen to what you have to say.”

He promised to be a “visible and available Director-General. I am currently scheduling in meetings with teams across the organisation”.

There will now be a register of interests for staff and contractors in consultation with the Trade Union Group in RTÉ lead by the broadcaster’s freedom of information officer.

“This is long overdue and as new cases come to light which continue damage trust in RTÉ, I’m sure you will recognise the urgency and importance of this process,” he stated.

Mr Bakhurst also paid tribute to Rory Coveney, who stepped down as director of strategy on Sunday.

His statement was welcomed by the RTÉ board led by its chairwoman, Siún Ní Raghallaigh. She said in a separate email that the steps announced by Mr Bakhurst are “the first steps in an ongoing process of change that will last for many months.

“In particular we note the overall commitment to management accountability and transparency that underpins these, and future, actions. RTÉ has a long way to go in rebuilding our bond of trust with the people.”

New structures and procedures will be put in those ensure the “mistakes of the past can never occur again. And, in doing we can ensure an RTÉ that is robust in its unswerving commitment to public service broadcasting and rooted in a sustainable funding model.”