RTÉ crisis: Marty Morrissey ‘unfairly and unnecessarily’ pulled into pay controversy, Dooley says

The Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris did not hold back when questioned about the RTÉ scandal on Morning Ireland which has not shied away at all from this issue.

He is “shocked and flabbergasted” that no RTÉ executive has seen fit to address the staff since the scandal broke. Speaking to staff has to be incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst’s first priority, he suggested.

“Maybe not talk, listen,” presenter Áine Lawlor interjected. “There may not be a huge amount a director general can say. We have colleagues on Covid payments trying to explain to the bank manager why they are having problems paying their mortgage while, at the same time, highly paid people (Ryan Tubridy) were getting guarantees that they wouldn’t be asked for a paycutm as well as a top-up.”

Mr Harris went on to state that continuing dripfeed of information is “not tenable. We are getting pretty low on patience at this stage.

“The dripfeed is doing extraordinary damage. We need RTÉ to get back to commissioning drama, not being the drama.”

RTÉ executives, he added, “can’t play the poor mouth in public and be flaithulach with public money on the other.”

Coimisiún na Meán executive chairperson Jeffrey Godfrey has said it is “deeply concerned” about the implications of the RTÉ scandal on public service broadcasting.

Coimisiún na Meán, formerly the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) is the regulator of RTÉ.

“You can’t have thriving public service broadcasting unless you have a thriving public service broadcaster,” he said.

“The ongoing revelations have severely damaged trust. The investigations and reviews by the minister will be part of that.”

Each year RTÉ publishes a statement of performance commitments which it submits to Coimisiún na Meán about how it delivers its public service remit.

The commission reviews whether or not RTÉ delivered on that commitment and crucially whether or not there should be a change in the TV licence fee.

“We are concerned about the delivery of the public service commitments especially one of the commitments which is to put the audience at the heart of decision-making.”

Good morning. My name is Ronan McGreevy. I will be manning the live blog this morning.

It’s Day 16 of the RTÉ scandal. Yesterday was a relatively quiet day. The Public Accounts Committee met in private to consider its next move, yet we had a public statement by the incoming director-general Kevin Bakhurst who said restoring trust will be his first priority. We also had a mea culpa from Marty Morrissey that he has been driving a Renault car for the last five years without declaring it.

Still on air today as stand-in presenter of @RyanTubridyShow and I wish to confirm, not for the first time, after many missed calls from journalists yesterday, that Marty Morrissey is a real person, not a #CallansKicks creation. And twice as sexy let's be honest. @RTERadio1 pic.twitter.com/y0qXKSnLHX — Oliver Callan (@olivercallan) July 7, 2023

Interesting historical analogy here from our radio critic Mick Heaney. He compares the Ryan Tubridy revelations to the shooting of the Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo on June 28th, 1914, the event that started the First World War.

“With each new revelation of murky fiscal practices, there’s less focus on the undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy that initially sparked the controversy. Tubridy is beginning to resemble the Archduke Franz Ferdinand of the piece, the hapless spark to a much wider conflagration: as it stands, the only way he’s likely to be back behind a microphone any time soon is testifying in the Oireachtas next week.”

Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has said that RTÉ GAA Commentator Marty Morrissey was “unfairly and unnecessarily” pulled into the RTÉ pay controversy at the Oireachtas PAC meeting on Thursday.

Senator Dooley told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that his questions at the PAC meeting had queried who in RTÉ was getting paid a car allowance out of licence fees? Were there people getting a car allowance who did not have a car or even a driver’s licence? “But for some reason, RTÉ management decided to create this notion about an individual who had a car loan, etc., etc., creating a level of hype and it required Marty Morrissey then to effectively clarify the situation. “In his case, he’s not getting a car allowance. And so his situation didn’t relate to the question that was asked. And neither is he a car ambassador. So I’m sort of somewhat confused as to why RTÉ management decided to create a situation for Marty that required him to come out now and clarify the situation.”

When it was pointed out that Ryan Tubridy had been taken off air because of the controversy, Senator Dooley said that the two situations were entirely different. In the Tubridy case significant payments were made “in a clandestine way” that effectively hid the payments.

“Marty Morrissey has gotten nothing from RTÉ, from the license holder other than his salary. So therefore, quite frankly, he has been pulled into this controversy, I think unfairly and unnecessarily.” It had been a car loan, no licence fee funds were involved, no RTÉ money was involved “He has been paid for the work that he has done. And yes, he had an arrangement, as he said in relation to the loan of a car. He has explained that and they are two entirely different situations.

“I think we’ve got to be careful through all of this in trying to get to the bottom of resolving the culture in RTÉ that we don’t scapegoat people. And I think the same applies to some extent to Ryan, probably because they’re high profile names.

“They get outed and people make comments and they get somewhat carried away in public discourse. At the end of the day, somebody at senior management in RTÉ signed off on Ryan Tubridy’s contract. That wasn’t Ryan Tubridy’s fault, quite frankly, himself and his agent or his agent on his behalf, sought to do the best deal they could, unwise perhaps that they’ve pushed it so far, but not nothing wrong with somebody trying to fight to get the greatest deal for themselves.”