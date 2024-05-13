Chris Doyle becomes permanent CEO of Bauer Media’s Irish radio stations

Bauer Media Audio, the owner of Today FM and Newstalk, has appointed Chris Doyle as chief executive of its Irish operations on a permanent basis after “a successful interim period”.

Mr Doyle, who will lead Bauer Media Audio’s teams within Ireland, first joined the company in 2021 when German-owned Bauer acquired Denis O’Brien’s Communicorp Group, of which he was chief operations officer.

Mr Doyle was later named interim chief executive after Simon Myciunka moved to become chief executive of Bauer’s stations in the UK.

Bauer said Mr Doyle’s achievements as interim chief executive included leading on the acquisitions of iRadio, Media Central and Beat 102-103 as well as guiding the business to record listenership figures.

“It is an honour to work with such a creative and innovative team on the best media brands in the country and I am delighted to lead Bauer Media Audio in Ireland,” Mr Doyle said.

“I look forward to the next stage of Bauer’s growth and further developing our incredible connection with audiences and commercial partners at such an exciting time for audio.”

As well as the national stations Today FM and Newstalk, Bauer Media Audio Ireland is the owner of 98FM, Spin 1038 and Spin SouthWest, which it bought in the Communicorp deal. It has since acquired the stations Red FM, iRadio and Beat 102-103 and the advertising sales house Media Central.