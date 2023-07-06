Marty Morrissey sorry for ‘error of judgment’ in accepting car from Renault

Marty Morrissey issued a statement last night in which he identified himself as the individual at the centre of the controversy.

RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrissey has apologised for an “error of judgment” in accepting the loan of a car from Renault for a period of more than five years.

RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch told the Oireachtas on Wednesday that a staff member had been given a car on loan for five years and returned the vehicle only on Tuesday, almost a fortnight into the hidden payments affair. “That was not approved,” said Lynch. “In terms of our employee handbook, anybody who has a commercial arrangement like that needs approval from their line manager.”

The disclosure came as RTÉ sought “clarification” from staff members and contractors about any brand ambassador work, commercial agreements or external activities.

Mr Lynch declined to name the staff member or the car brand. Mr Morrissey issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, and RTÉ later confirmed that Mr Morrissey was the individual at the centre of the controversy - and that he had returned the car on Friday, June 23rd.

“In 2017 I was asked to MC a series of functions in Renault garages across the country,” he said. “This involved me interviewing several high profile GAA personalities. As was required of me, I sought RTÉ permission at the time to do this. This permission was granted. I did not seek a fee for this engagement. I saw it as GAA-related, interacting with former players who I knew well.

“Many of the GAA-related engagements I do I do at no cost. As I hadn’t sought a fee, Renault offered me the use of a car. I accepted this offer. The situation carried over informally for a number of years. I ended up MC-ing about 12 such events. Since the recent controversy within RTÉ arose, I reflected on this matter. I concluded that it had been an error of judgment on my part to accept the use of the car. I returned it voluntarily to Renault on Friday, June 23rd.”

Mr Morrissey said he brought the matter to the attention of RTÉ management after the broadcaster sought information from its staff on their commercial arrangements. “I did this and made full disclosure of this matter to RTÉ,” he said.

“I have never been appointed a brand ambassador for Renault. There was no expectation or requirement that I publicly endorse or promote Renault on air, on social media or otherwise, while I had the use of the car. As far as I was concerned my use of the car was always a very ad hoc arrangement which did not affect my work with RTÉ.

“I wish to be clear that I have never had a car allowance from RTÉ. I have apologised to RTÉ, my managers and colleagues for any embarrassment or difficulty I have caused them because of this matter. I also apologise to any of our viewers and listeners who may feel let down by my actions. It was never my intention to let anyone down, least of all myself.”

The Irish Times put a number of questions to Mr Morrissey surrounding the tax implications of the arrangement with Renault, but he did not respond to the query. Renault said it had no comment to make on the matter.

A spokesman for RTÉ said the arrangement with the car was “being addressed” with Mr Morrissey by management. He confirmed Mr Morrissey would be commentating on the All-Ireland senior men’s hurling semi-final, on Saturday and the All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final on Sunday on RTÉ2, as scheduled.

In addition, RTÉ's interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch said the broadcaster’s incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst would develop a “comprehensive register of interests” of RTÉ staff and contractors.

“As new issues come to light, and as part of RTÉ's commitment to restoring trust in the organisation, I have agreed with the incoming director general, Kevin Bakhurst, that RTÉ will develop a comprehensive register of interests of RTÉ staff and contractors. This process has started and will be completed in the coming weeks.

“While in the short-term we are focusing on RTÉ's on-air presenters, the scope of this process will be extended to all RTÉ employees, both staff and contractors, to ensure compliance with RTÉ guidelines and contracts. It is our intention to make these details public once the register is complete.”