Incoming RTÉ DG to ‘rearrange front bench’ in station’s executive management

Incoming RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst is set to “rearrange the front bench” in the station’s executive management, in the first act of what will be a long campaign to revive public trust in the organisation.

But RTÉ's struggle to assert control over the payment scandal was dealt a fresh blow when GAA correspondent Marty Morrissey disclosed he was the beneficiary of a car borrowed from Renault for several years. Renault declined to comment.

Morrissey apologised for “an error of judgment”, although the admission from RTÉ's best-known sports broadcaster raised yet more questions about the station’s relationship with Renault.

The controversy started when RTÉ disclosed secret payments to star presenter Ryan Tubridy after a private deal with Renault, long-time sponsor of The Late Late Show. It has since escalated sharply as concern grows about lax governance, misleading public statements and lavish “slush fund” spending on corporate hospitality.

In a development that will keep RTÉ at the top of the political agenda next week, Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly will answer questions next Tuesday at back-to-back meetings of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Oireachtas media committee. Mr Bakhurst has been invited to attend the PAC on Thursday.

Mr Bakhurst, who takes command on Monday, was with an RTÉ delegation that yesterday met Minister for Media Catherine Martin. “For me, restoring trust of the audience and of staff and of politicians in RTÉ is absolutely key,” he told reporters.

“It’s been severely diminished, it’s been a highly damaging few weeks for RTÉ, and it’s been very difficult to watch.”

After public divisions between the RTÉ board and executive management over the chaotic response to the debacle, the new director general is set to outline a shake-up of the executive management in a statement on Monday.

“The new sheriff is in town,” said a person briefed on Mr Bakhurst’s plan for “substantial change” at the top of organisation. “Otherwise, there is no credibility.”

Mr Bakhurst expressed concern about the station’s financial situation, saying “we need to look at what the impact on finances are” in the wake of turmoil.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted RTÉ could not rely on a State bailout if the scandals precipitated a financial crisis. The Taoiseach had “no indications” RTÉ finances were in trouble but said “the Government would have to deal with it” if such a situation arose.

“But I’m not going to promise a complete bailout … That’s not something that we commit to now,” Mr Varadkar said at Government Buildings.

RTÉ executives have warned the Government for years that the station’s finances are in a dire state and in need of more public funding if the station is to fulfil its remit.

Now there are growing fears at high levels in the Coalition that the station’s income – from advertising revenue and the licence fee – will suffer because of recent revelations.

“If it were to arise, due to a dramatic fall-off in revenues for example in commercial revenues or TV licences, well then we’d have to deal with it, but I’m not going to make any commitments on that here,” Mr Varadkar said.

He said work on reforming the TV licence system would not be restarted until formal reviews at the station had been finished, which is not likely until next year.

In advance of union talks on Friday with RTÉ, NUJ Irish secretary Séamus Dooley said Mr Bakhurst’s first challenge is to explain how trust will be restored. RTÉ should not be allowed “sell off any assets or make any long-term decisions” pending reviews ordered by Ms Martin, Mr Dooley said.

Separately, gardaí are reviewing complaints seeking an investigation into the governance and payments controversy at RTÉ.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau has been asked to review such complaints, while other gardaí closely monitor developments and revelations in the affair. The work by the bureau is a “review” of the complaints, rather than any criminal investigation being opened.