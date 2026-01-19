Greenways, an island trip and a hero exhibition: Nine new Irish tourist attractions to visit

To survive in the hospitality industry, an unflappable outlook helps greatly. In the past 25 years, Irish tourism has faced a multiplicity of challenges: foot-and-mouth disease, 9/11, an ash cloud grounding all aircraft, a deep recession, the arrival of Covid and a challenging economic time since. Yet the industry is nothing if not dynamic and has rapidly recovered from previous slumps with some astute and effective investment.

And optimism still rules when it comes to tourism innovation. New and compelling visitor attractions, driven by both the private- and public-sector funding, are springing up nationwide like mushrooms in autumn. Offering innovative and memorable experiences to attract badly needed overseas tourists, they can be enjoyed equally by domestic holidaymakers, keeping their spending at home.

The Shackleton Experience, Athy, Co Kildare

Kildare-born Antartic explorer Ernest Shackleton. Photograph: Getty Images

Visitor attractions work best when they come with a great storyline and the designers of the new Shackleton Experience certainly had a captivating human-interest story to work with. Making the most from the life of local-born Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton, they have also given due prominence to his equally heroic Kerry shipmate, Tom Crean. Against almost impossible odds, Shackleton managed to save his entire crew in the early 1900s when his ship was tripped and crushed by ice.

Highlights of the exhibition include: the cabin where Shackleton died on a later expedition, models of his ship Endurance, the James Caird lifeboat (on which he escaped the Antarctic), along with many interactive displays. Most evocative , however, is expedition photographer Frank Hurley’s original film footage. It shows the Endurance trapped in ice and the desperate but failed attempts by the crew to free her. shackletonexperience.ie

South Kerry Greenway, Co Kerry

South Kerry Greenway follows the track bed of the disused Glenbeigh-to-Cahersiveen railway

For almost a decade, the South Kerry Greenway was bogged down by access issues and legal challenges that ascended to the Supreme Court. Litigation now exhausted, work is well advanced on the project, which should be transformative for south Co Kerry. Following the track bed of the disused Glenbeigh-to-Cahersiveen railway, the route was regarded in its heyday as one of Ireland’s most scenic rail journeys. It includes such captivating attractions as the 25m Gleensk Viaduct, the Ferta river bridge into Cahersiveen, the tunnel at the spectacular mountain stage and panoramic views over Kells Bay. With the railway closed since 1960, the entire route is set to reopen as a breathtakingly scenic 27km walk and cycleway, with the 3.5km section linking Kells Post Office with Kells Heritage Centre already open. The remainder of the route is expected to open on a phased basis over the coming years.

Mount Melleray Abbey Hostel, Co Waterford

It was a sad day in January 2025 when Mount Melleray Abbey was vacated by the Cistercian Order. After almost two centuries of service to the people of Waterford and beyond, the monks were moved to the Abbey of Our lady of Silence, in Co Offaly. Now, the Abbey is getting a new lease of life: a hostel has just opened in what was once the novitiate of the mountainside monastery. Titled St Declan’s Way Hostel, it makes a serene base for outdoor lovers wishing to escape the treadmill of life by walking some or all of St Declan’s Way, which passes through the Abbey grounds. The guests can also explore the Knockmealdown Mountains that tower behind the Abbey or enjoy a reflective experience on a low-level hike in the surrounding countryside. stdeclanswayhostel.ie

Killarney Glamping, Co Kerry

The O'Sullivan family, Killarney glamping

A highly sustainable way to holiday, the glamping experience keeps you close and personal with nature, while offering an opportunity for meeting like-minded people. Early to the market, in 2012, with a solitary bell tent, the O’Sullivan family initially catered for adults, couples and solo travellers. Having grown their business into one of Ireland’s most popular destinations, they have now opened 15 luxury units at the Killarney Racecourse, Ross Road. In a serene location, just 10 minutes’ walk from the town centre, the new glamping park now contains a dedicated section for families. Its an ideal location for exploring Knockreer Estate or Killarney National Park by following dedicated off-road paths. killarneyglamping.com

Connemara Pony Heritage Centre, Co Galway

Honey Bee, a Connemara pony, at the new Connemara Pony Heritage Centre in Co Galway. Photograph: Martina Regan

Attracting almost 300,000 annual visits, Connemara National Park at Letterfrack is one of the west of Ireland’s key tourism assets. Now enhanced with the addition of the Connemara Pony Heritage Centre, it will celebrate the contribution of this hardy little pony to Ireland’s heritage. The new centre takes visitors on a historical journey, from the origins of the Connemara breed in the Viking age, to the modern-day characteristics of the pony, using imagery, photography, storyboards and a virtual-reality Connemara pony ride through the national park. A highlight of the visit is a chance to seeponies up close in their paddock and stables. With free admission, the Connemara Pony Heritage Centre is open seven days a week from 9pm to 5pm. nationalparks.ie/connemara

Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience, Mountshannon, Co Clare

Inis Cealtra, Holy Island, Lough Derg, Co Clare. Photograph: Clare County Council

Once neglected as a part of Ireland’s early Christian heritage, Inis Cealtra (Holy Island) is finally reclaiming its rightful inheritance. Located in Lough Derg, on the river Shannon, it was the site of a monastery from the sixth century. The monastery was dissolved after the Reformation, but lived on as an important place of pilgrimage until the 19th century, after which its main use was as a burial ground for local people. Now it has been reawakened, with a new €4.3m visitor experience. Housed in an old rectory with interactive exhibits, it tells the full story of the island and has a first-floor cafe offering panoramic views over Lough Derg. Having explored the Visitor Experience, you can then embark on a captivating boat journey to Inis Cealtra with local historian and author Ger Madden. Now closed, Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience will reopen in March. iniscealtra.ie

The Grand Canal Greenway, Co Offaly

Environmentally friendly and entirely off-road, greenways have recently sprouted across Ireland like buds in May. Officially opened last October, the latest addition to Ireland’s greenway network is a 71km trail along the towpath of the Grand Canal. Suitable for pedestrians, joggers and cyclists, it allows for automobile-free exploration of a serene waterway. So, why not pedal, run or ramble along this easy towpath in 2026? You will discover much 18th-century industrial and engineering heritage along the way and also lots of natural beauty by the quiet waterside, as canal barges slip silently past and fishermen languidly cast their bait. greenwaysireland.org/grand-canal-greenway

Vartry Adventure Play Trail, Co Wicklow

“Are we there yet?” Every parent knows this common refrain when kids go walking and then find the experience an uninspiring one. No danger of this, however, on a new adventure trail located near Roundwood. Instead, they will likely race ahead to the next experience, for this walk is designed with families in mind. The 1.2km, buggy-friendly trail offers a multitude of safe, wood-based experiences to captivate the young and not so young alike. There are opportunities to climb on monkey bars, explore a wooden fort, play musical instruments and do some nature sorting in a calming forest environment. The trailhead is located at Mullinaveigue car park for Vartry reservoir, about 1.5km north of Roundwood village. Admission free.

Dream Point Experience, East Wall, Dublin

Located on the first floor of the Point Square shopping mall and beside the Luas Red Line terminus, Dream Point is an interactive and sensory experience that opened in 2025. Catering primarily for young people and families, it has, unlike many visitor attractions, no educational storyline; instead, the experience relies on an immersive journey into a world of imagination. Attractions include a huge ball pit (that will have young and old feeling the urge to dive in), an inflatable forest, a glow corridor and projection walls for creative play offering Instagram opportunities. Dream Point works best for kids and can be especially helpful for those with sensory needs. dreampointexperience.ie