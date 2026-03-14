US airlines demand immediate removal of Dublin Airport passenger cap

Lobby group Airlines for America said carriers make fleet, route and slot decisions with long lead-in times. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

US airlines have called for immediate laws to remove the Dublin Airport passenger cap, saying the measure “disproportionately impacts” American carriers.

The demand from Airlines for America (A4A), the main lobby group for US carriers, comes as Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien prepares draft legislation to do away with the 32 million annual limit on passengers.

“Delay risks prolonging instability and undermining confidence,” said A4A, whose members include American Airlines, United and Delta.

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“Airlines for America welcomes and supports the Minister’s legislative initiative. However, the urgency of resolving this issue cannot be overstated.”

The cap was breached in the last two years after strong airport growth, but enforcement is on hold pending litigation in the Irish and European courts.

A4A set out its view in a submission to the Oireachtas transport committee, which is scrutinising O’Brien’s plan. The committee will hear next week from north Co Dublin community representatives who oppose removal of the cap.

The group argued the cap led to “asymmetry” in transatlantic route development at the airport. “Irish carriers have launched new US services and expanded networks,” it said.

“US airlines have not had a fair and equal opportunity to secure incremental Dublin slots required for similar expansion, and in some cases, new entrants have been denied access to [Dublin Airport].

“Irish carriers are able to more freely expand within the cap while US carriers are constrained from growth.”

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There was no comment on such claims from DAA, the State-owned operator of the airport.

A4A said airlines make fleet, route and slot decisions with long lead times up to a year in advance.

“Continued uncertainty carries real-world implications for airlines, passengers, shippers, commercial entities and relations between our two countries,” it said.

The cap was imposed by planners in 2008 as a condition of approval for the second Dublin Airport terminal.

Given breaches in 2024 and 2025, airlines have been pressing the Government to tackle the cap and have expressed frustration at the lack of progress.

A4A said the transatlantic market is not solely tourism-driven, noting its importance to multinational business investment that is critical for Irish employment and tax revenues.

“The United States is Ireland’s largest source of foreign direct investment and a major export partner. Direct aviation links between Ireland and major US airports underpin the movement of professional services, investment flows, business travel and other sectors, including pharmaceutical and technology supply chains,” it said.

The submission noted the judicial stay on the cap but described it as an interim position that will not endure indefinitely.

“The committee should be focused on the swift adoption of this legislation to remove the passenger cap,” it said.

A4A filed a formal complaint against the cap in January with the US department of transport, claiming it breaches the State’s legal obligations.

“The filing reflects the seriousness with which the issue is viewed in the United States,” it said, expressing concern that the cap is incompatible with the US-EU air transport agreement.

“It is regrettable that escalation to a formal complaint became necessary after years of engagement.”