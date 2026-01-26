Have your say: How have you found motherhood after 40?

More women than ever here are giving birth in their 40s. Illustration: Paul Scott

Motherhood in Ireland is changing. More women than ever here are giving birth in their 40s. The number of babies born to women over 40 in Ireland has risen by more than 21 per cent in the last decade alone.

Better contraception, better education and career opportunities for women and advances in fertility treatment mean motherhood can and is happening later. But barriers to parenthood are part of this shift too. The cost of living, housing and childcare mean some are having to delay children until they are better set up.

Have you become a mother after 40? How have you found your experience? Were there factors that led this decision that you would be willing to discuss? We’d like to hear from you.

The Irish Times will be hosting a special podcast discussion on the subject of motherhood after 40 if you also wish to participate in the conversation.

You can share your experience using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less and include a phone number for verification purposes only.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.