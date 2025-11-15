Is it safe to take paracetamol during pregnancy or not?

There was widespread condemnation of the suggestion of a causative link between the two when Trump first made the remarks. Photograph: Getty

Why are there reports linking paracetamol and autism in the news again?

Earlier this week, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) published an in-depth evidence review aimed at discovering if there was any link between taking paracetamol during pregnancy with autism and ADHD in children. It concluded that existing evidence does not clearly establish a link between the two.

But I thought some previous studies had identified a connection?

One of the biggest takeaways from the BMJ evidence review was that confidence on studies on this topic “is low to critically low”.

The researchers suggest that any apparent effect seen in previous studies may be driven by shared genetic and environmental factors within families.

They added that regulatory bodies, clinicians, pregnant women, parents, and autistic people and those with ADHD should be informed about the poor quality of the existing reviews and women should be advised to take paracetamol when needed to treat pain and fever in pregnancy.

Why did the journal feel the need to issue such a statement?

The in-depth review was in direct response to recent statements, most notably by US president Donald Trump, linking rising autism diagnoses to use of paracetamol – which is known by the brand name Tylenol in the US – during pregnancy.

“Taking Tylenol is not good. It’s not good. Don’t take Tylenol. Fight like hell not to take it,” he said.

So this research disputes this? Has anybody else disagreed with his statement?

There was widespread condemnation of the suggestion of a causative link between the two when Trump first made the remarks.

The World Health Organisation said that evidence of a link remained inconsistent and urged caution in drawing conclusions.

The European Medicines Agency echoed that, stating: “Available evidence has found no link between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and autism.”

If it’s not paracetamol, what is causing the increase in autism diagnoses?

Many experts believe the increase in diagnoses is actually a result of increased awareness and a broadening of diagnostic criteria for the disorder, as well as a correction of underdiagnosis among girls and women.

So is paracetamol safe to take while pregnant?

Paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, is the recommended treatment for pain and fever in pregnancy and is considered safe by regulatory agencies worldwide.

In Ireland, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) and the HSE have both reiterated their advice that it is safe.

Furthermore, Prof Geraldine Leader and Dr Sally Whelan of the Irish Centre for Autism & Neurodevelopmental Research at the University of Galway, say pregnant women should continue to use paracetamol when they need to.

“Autism occurs due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors. It is incorrect to suggest that one factor such as taking paracetamol in pregnancy causes autism,” the researchers said.