Why is Irish social media star Garron Noone at the heart of a controversy on immigration?

Who is Garron Noone and why has he disappeared?

If you hadn’t encountered the name Garron Noone before, it is likely you have been unable to avoid it over the last week. The TikTok comedian has generated a stir online, deactivating his social media accounts after posting a viral video discussing immigration in Ireland. A popular social media content creator from Co Mayo, Noone had 1.7 million followers on TikTok alone. It is unclear why he decided to deactivate or delete his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Noone, who is also a musician, started his social media journey by largely posting music clips and the occasional whimsical thoughts to his Instagram page. After starting to post some of his more eccentric content to TikTok, a video in which he ranked ice creams got 40,000 views and fame was sealed. He has spoken openly about his struggles with anxiety and agoraphobia.

The Mayo man launched his own podcast, Listen, I’m Delicious, in October last year. This food-themed interview show is named after his catchphrase: “Follow me, I’m delicious.”

What did he say that sparked so much controversy?

While Noone’s content typically encompasses lighthearted clips about all things Irish, he chose to address Conor McGregor’s visit to the White House in a video last Thursday. During his appearance, McGregor said “Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness” and that “the illegal immigration racket is running ravage”.

Noone said he had been “inundated” with messages asking him to talk about the MMA fighter’s comments on immigration.

After prefacing his video by saying he would need much longer to explain his views on McGregor, immigration, the Irish economy and the Government, Noone continued: “Now my opinion on Conor McGregor is irrelevant, but I don’t think he’s a good person.

“I don’t think it’s particularly hard to find evidence of that.”

McGregor is appealing a civil court ruling that he sexually assaulted Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel room in 2018.

Noone added that it didn’t surprise him “in the least” to see people agreeing with what McGregor had said during his trip to Washington.

“There absolutely is an immigration issue in Ireland,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean that people feel like we shouldn’t take the refugees that we’re able to take. It doesn’t mean that people feel like people shouldn’t be able to come here for better opportunities.

“But the systems that we have in place are being taken advantage of. And that is plain to see. And the Government continually does not allow people to express their concerns about that.”

He followed up these comments by claiming that “our towns and especially our cities are becoming much less safe”.

“Now that’s not just because of immigration, there’s a lot of factors to that. But if you can’t see that that’s happening, then you have not left your house,” he said.

Concluding his video, Noone said, “A lot of people in the comments are going to completely misconstrue what I’ve said here but that’s the internet for you,” ending with his usual sign-off: “Anyway, stay delicious.”

In a follow-up video, the comedian defended his comments, saying he was not anti-immigration and denouncing the far-right and extremism. He also said people should be able to express their views on immigration.

Well, is there any truth in McGregor’s claims that Irish people are a minority in rural towns?

No, the most recent census offers evidence to the contrary. Taken in April 2022, as large numbers of Ukrainians and others came to the State seeking asylum, the census results showed that Irish citizens remain the majority in every town.

Will Garron Noone return to social media?

At this point it is hard to tell when or whether Noone will return to social media, but amid the criticism, several fellow influencers and politicians have posted on to social media to voice their support and encouragement for him.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said: “It’s sad to see Garron Noone has deactivated his social media accounts. I love his content & he is as decent as he is funny. There is not a racist bone in his body & nor is it racist to talk about immigration. Even if we do so a little clumsily. Hopefully we see him back soon.”

Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín wrote: “The engine of democracy is the competition of ideas. The best ideas percolate to the top and become policy. The silencing of majority views by a minority is authoritarian & damages that democracy. Garron Noone is a fine comedian & should be allowed speak.”

Former Dancing with the Stars contestant Miriam Mullins, who has 2.2 million TikTok followers, called for an end to “this witch-hunt”.

“I’m so appalled. One of my favourite people to watch and follow on TikTok, I literally sit down every evening with my cup of tea and watch Garron Noone. He’s taking down all his accounts because he’s been bullied off the internet ...

“People asked him for his opinion, he gave it, and somehow people can’t take it and go on this witch-hunt.”

Controversial TV personality Katie Hopkins also weighed in, saying in a post on X: “Don’t apologise. Don’t look back. The crowds are in advance of you, cheering you on. You ARE delicious. Katie.”

And despite Noone’s condemnation of the far right, a number of prominent far-right accounts on X have reposted his initial video.

Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate added his two cents, simply saying: “Garron Noone did nothing wrong.”

Do we know why Noone deactivated his accounts?

No. He offered no explanation. Some were quick to claim he had been “silenced”. It is possible Noone didn’t like the way the video was being interpreted – and promoted – by people whose views are far removed from his. However, any speculation about his reasoning is, at this stage, just that – speculation.

The Irish Times has attempted to contact Garron Noone.