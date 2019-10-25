What’s making you happy? Spuds and butter, The Kinnegar and surprise beans on toast
Here’s what is making Irish Times readers happy this week
Spuds and butter making at least one reader happy this week.
Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:
Spuds make me happy every day I can dig them and eat with pounds of real butter. It’s the simple things – Margaret
Very happy to still be sea swimming in my togs in The Kinnegar, Donegal, a few days a week with my retired husband . The feeling after it is amazing – Eileen
I’ve been working flat out for the past week. When I got home at 9pm last night my husband had made me beans on toast & I could have cried with joy – Bob
There’s a fab street art project #PureBallina going on in Ballina that’s putting a smile on everyone’s face – Sue
A wonderful week for human rights in Northern Ireland with the decriminalisation of abortion and the introduction of equal marriage – Róisín
