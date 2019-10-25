What’s making you happy? Spuds and butter, The Kinnegar and surprise beans on toast

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

Spuds make me happy every day I can dig them and eat with pounds of real butter. It’s the simple things – Margaret

Very happy to still be sea swimming in my togs in The Kinnegar, Donegal, a few days a week with my retired husband . The feeling after it is amazing – Eileen

I’ve been working flat out for the past week. When I got home at 9pm last night my husband had made me beans on toast & I could have cried with joy – Bob

There’s a fab street art project #PureBallina going on in Ballina that’s putting a smile on everyone’s face – Sue

A wonderful week for human rights in Northern Ireland with the decriminalisation of abortion and the introduction of equal marriage – Róisín

